Tua, Dolphins Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive In Win vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- If the Miami Dolphins salvage their 2-6 start to the season, their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 could be the spark.

The Dolphins won at SoFi Stadium for the second year in a row, this time 23-15 over the Rams in a game in which they never trailed. Miami stopped a three-game losing streak, two of which came on last-second field goals.

The Dolphins cracked the door open for a potential playoff run as the win puts them 1½ games back of the Denver Broncos for the AFC's seventh seed.

Tua Tagovailoa overcame a potentially disastrous second quarter during which he threw an interception and lost a fumble on consecutive drives.

Matthew Stafford completed 32 of 46 passes for 293 yards and an interception. He has thrown an interception in six straight games.

Get our free mobile app

In the Rams' previous three games, Stafford had been sacked once. But on Monday night, he was sacked four times.

Rookie receiver Malik Washington rushed 18 yards for his first NFL touchdown on the opening possession of a much-needed turnaround night for the beleaguered Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill caught a short touchdown pass from Tagovailoa in the third quarter to end the longest scoring drought of his career, and the Dolphins (3-6) kept Los Angeles out of the end zone while snapping their three-game losing streak with just their second victory in eight games.

Tagovailoa passed for only 207 yards, but he made a series of big throws while the Dolphins converted six third downs.

Up next for the Dolphins, a home game against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Rams travel to New England.