Minnesota DC Flores Comments on Head Coaching Interest

Current Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores has been a big part of the team's fantastic season, and he's once again drawing interest in the Head Coaching searches leaguewide.

Flores, who was a Head Coach with the Dolphins from 2019-21, has spent time with the Steelers and Vikings organizations since.

He has helped the Minnesota Vikings turnaround a below average defense in 2022 and has been in charge of the rapid improvement which began last year.

Flores is no stranger to Head Coaching interviews and will likely draw a lot of interest this cycle.

Flores told reporters in Minnesota that he plans “on sitting down and having conversations with any team that’s interested in talking to me about that position.” The Jets and the Bears are the two teams that have put in those requests right now. “It’s an honor, certainly, that I definitely don’t take that lightly,” Flores said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I look forward to having those conversations and talking to people about my football journey, my leadership journey.”

Flores was a finalist for the New York Giants job back in 2022 which was ultimately handed to Brian Daboll.

The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Lions this past weekend and are the #5 seed in the NFC Playoffs. The Vikings travel to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night, a 7:00 kickoff time on ABC and ESPN.

