Green Bay Packers Sign South Dakota State’s Jadon Janke

Jadon Janke has had a few opportunities at the NFL level thus far in his pro career, and he earned another one as of Wednesday afternoon.

According to a post from the Green Bay Packers on Twitter, the team is signing the former South Dakota State Jackrabbit star.

Janke has spent time with both the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins thus far in his career, and will look to catch on with the Packers over the Summer.

The Green Bay Packers signed WR Jadon Janke (YON-kee). The transaction was announced Wednesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Janke (6-2, 212), a first-year player from South Dakota State, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2024. He was released during training camp and spent the rest of camp with the Miami Dolphins before being released. Janke played in 68 games for the Jackrabbits (2018-23), recording 170 receptions for 2,800 yards (16.5 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards (4.5 avg.) and a score, returned 23 kickoffs for 446 yards (19.4 avg.) and recorded 183 yards with a TD on 16 punt returns (11.4 avg.). Janke will wear No. 82 for the Packers.

Jadon and his identical twin brother Jaxon both went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and both signed undrafted free agent contracts with the Houston Texans. Here's a featured story on the duo from last year at ABC 13 Houston:

