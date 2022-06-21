Mike Riley’s Generals Ready for USFL Playoffs

The USFL regular season has come to a close, and with that the league is ready for its postseason.

The eight-team league has narrowed down to just 4 playoff teams, and Mike Riley's New Jersey Generals have made the cut.

Here are the final standings from the regular season:

North Division

*New Jersey Generals 9-1

*Philadelphia Stars 6-4

Michigan Panthers 2-8

Pittsburgh Maulers 1-9

South Division

*Birmingham Stallions 9-1

Louisiana Tech v Florida Atlantic Getty Images - Skip Holtz

*New Orleans Breakers 6-4

Tampa Bay Bandits 4-6

Houston Gamblers 3-7

Bart Andrus (Philadelphia), Skip Holtz (Birmingham), Mike Riley (New Jersey), and Larry Fedora (New Orleans) are the four coaches of the playoff teams.

Virginia v North Carolina Getty Images - Larry Fedora

Riley notably was the coach at the University of Nebraska from 2015-2017 where he finished with a 19-19 overall record in three seasons.

The stage is set for the first round of the playoffs, which will be played in Canton, Ohio, home of the NFL Hall of Fame.

Philadelphia will take on New Jersey at 2:00 on Saturday (FOX) for a North Division Title, while New Orleans will take on Birmingham for the South Title at 7:00 (NBC).

The league's Championship Game will take place on Sunday, July 3rd in Canton, and will air on FOX with a kickoff time at 6:30.

