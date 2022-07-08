CANTON, Ohio -- Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches, and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.

Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.

The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy "White Shoes" Johnson; and five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Lester Hayes.

The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; wide receivers Otis Taylor, Sterling Sharpe, Mark Clayton and Stanley Morgan; end LaVern Dilweg; offensive linemen Chris Hinton and Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; offensive tackles Joe Jacoby, George Kunz and Mike Kenn; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and Jim Marshall and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.

The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalist's stage. The results will be announced on July 27.

