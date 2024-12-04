Packer Greats Holmgren, Sharpe Are Hall of Fame Finalists

The modern history of the Green Bay Packers cannot be written without the contributions of Head Coach Mike Holmgren, and star receiver Sterling Sharpe.

Both have patiently waited for a long time for their opportunity to don a gold jacket and enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

That wait might soon be over, as both Packer greats are finalists for Hall of Fame induction in 2025.

Get our free mobile app

Per Packers.com:

Holmgren is the one finalist chosen in the coach category, while Sharpe is one of three finalists from the senior selection committee.

Both will have their cases presented to the full selection committee during the week of the Super Bowl in February. With one coach, one contributor, and three senior nominees all up for discussion, a maximum of three of those five finalists who receive 80% approval from the full selection committee will become members of the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025.

Both are very worthy. Holmgren coached the Packers from 1992-1998, and made a total of three Super Bowl appearances during his career coaching the Packers and Seahawks. Holmgren is 4th all-time in Packers history with a 84-42 record, and helped the Packers win Super Bowl 31 over the Patriots.

Mike Holmgren Getty Images loading...

As for Sharpe, his records and numbers are hard to debate. The longevity of his career has been the downfall of his candidacy in recent years. Sharpe was as good as they come in his heyday, but his career was cut short after just seven seasons due to injury. Sharpe finished with 8,134 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns over those seasons and was a three-time All-Pro selection.

Sources: Packers.com

The 12 Best Single-Season Rushing Performances in Packers History Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl A dozen NFL teams have never experienced the ultimate prize in the sport of football. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather