The Two-Time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpu scored a playoff career-high 50 points in tonight's Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Winning four games straight the Bucks have won their first NBA championship since 1971 which would make it 50 years.

This game was one for the ages, Antetokounmpu put on a show in front of a sold-out Fiserv Forum arena. Giannis scored 47.6% of the Bucks' points in tonight's game. With a stat line like 50 points, 14 rebounds, and five blocks, Giannis now sits next to some all-time great performances in Finals History.

Chris Paul leads the Suns with 26 points, but it would not be enough to force a game 7. The Suns went into halftime with a 49-42 lead, but could not find an answer for Antetokounmpu on the defensive end once the third quarter started.

Milwaukee was down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference semifinals and then went on to win a Game 7 in overtime in Brooklyn to advance. They lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals to the Hawks while losing Antetokounmpo to a hyperextended knee. Starting the Finals down 2-0, the road for the Milwaukee Bucks hasn't been easy. Milwaukee Bucks fans all over can now finally celebrate winning an NBA championship.