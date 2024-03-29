Minnesota and Boston Advance to NCAA Regional Final
The Sioux Falls Regional of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship gave fans a top-tier double-header on Thursday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. 16 teams in all competed on day one. The regional winners advance to the Men’s Frozen Four.
Boston U. vs. Rochester Institute of Technology
In the first match the No. 1 overall seed Boston College faced No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology. The Terriers posted a 6-3 victory in the semifinals.
Sioux Falls Regional 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship
For RIT fifth-year defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro was credited with his 18th goal of the season to go along with an assist, while graduate-student forward Elijah Gonsalves netted his team-high 20th goal and senior forward Cody Laskosky scored his 14th.
Minnesota vs. Omaha
In game-2 some local flavor in Jaxon Nelson from Luverne, Minnesota was the hero for the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Sioux Falls Regional 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship
Nelson's two goals in the final 11 minutes turned a one-goal deficit into a 3-2 victory for the No. 7 Minnesota men's hockey team over No. 11/12 Omaha.
Both of Nelson's third-period tallies were setup by fellow fifth-year Bryce Brodzinski before their classmate Justen Close and the defense shut down Omaha to the finish, moving one win away from a spot in the NCAA Frozen Four.
Sioux Falls Regional 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship
Finishing the season with the second most wins in program history, Omaha wrapped up the 2023-24 campaign with a record of 23-13-4.
The Gophers advance to the regional final for the fourth-straight season where they will face the region's top seed, Boston University, with a spot in St. Paul on the line. The game is set for 5:30 PM Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.
Source: Boston University/University of Minnesota
