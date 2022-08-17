Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures

It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about.

One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.

Before you get your kids all polished up to a fine sheen and post the pictures on Facebook...think about safety.

Carver County Sheriff's Office in Chaska, Minnesota posted this warning.

“With school right around the corner…Think before you share: Back to School Photos

Back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about your child. School name, grade, age, and identifying features, etc. - these can all be used by predators and scammers.

No matter your privacy setting or friends, it’s best to keep personal information to a minimum.

Have a fun and safe school year!”