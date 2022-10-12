Minnesota Could See Crazy High Turkey Prices By Thanksgiving

How would you feel about Hot Dogs or Meatloaf for Thanksgiving? Turkey prices could be going through the roof!?

If you are hoping to have Turkey on your Thanksgiving or Christmas table this year you can expect to pay a high price.

Turkey-Getty Thinkstock Turkey-Getty Thinkstock loading...

It doesn't matter if you are buying a whole turkey, turkey breasts, legs, lunchmeat, or any of the bird parts the cost is going up.

The American Farm Bureau Federation published its prediction on turkey and egg prices for the holidays...and it's not looking good.

According to CBSNews economists are saying retail prices for boneless, skinless turkey breast reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September which is a 112% increase from the same time in 2021 when prices were $3.16 per pound.

Turkey-Getty Thinkstock Turkey-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Minnesota is the biggest turkey-producing state and this year there was an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or “Bird Flu”.

The Bird Flu prompted the killing off of thousands of Turkeys in Minnesota flocks.

The effects of the Bird Flu and inflation are affecting both chicken egg and turkey meat prices.

Eggs-Getty Thinkstock Eggs-Getty Thinkstock loading...

The national average price for a frozen Grade A whole turkey young hen, 8-16 pounds, posted a record price of $1.72 per pound on Sept. 3, 2022.

That’s 20% higher than the same time last year when the price was $1.44 per pound.

Sliced Turkey-Getty Thinkstock Sliced Turkey-Getty Thinkstock loading...

So if you are planning on having your stuffed turkey and Deviled Eggs at your Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration you are going to be paying a premium price this year.

Eggs-Getty Thinkstock loading...