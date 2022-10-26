Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?
Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
In another study recently released by Iowa.gov the state ranked 2nd In The Nation In Excessive Drinking.
The Iowa study also pointed out that 22.8% of Iowa adults report binge or heavy drinking in 2022.
Binge Drinking is defined as “4 or more drinks on one occasion for a woman, 5 or more drinks on one occasion for a man.”
Heavy Drinking is defined as “8 or more drinks in a week for a woman, 15 or more drinks in a week for a man.”
Here is the full ranking of the “The Drunkest States In America”...
1. Wisconsin
2. North Dakota
3. Iowa
4. Nebraska
5. Minnesota
6. Illinois
7. Massachusetts
8. Alaska
9. Hawaii
10. Montana
11. New Hampshire
12. Colorado
13. Maine
14. Ohio
15. Wyoming
16. Missouri
17. Rhode Island
18. Michigan
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Vermont
22. Nevada
23. California
24. Pennsylvania
25. South Dakota
26. New York
27. Kansas
28. Oregon
29. New Jersey
30. Indiana
31. Washington
32. Virginia
33. South Carolina
34. Kentucky
35. Florida
36. Connecticut
37. North Carolina
38. Delaware
39. Arizona
40. Maryland
41. Idaho
42. New Mexico
43. Arkansas
44. Georgia
45. Tennessee
46. Oklahoma
47. Alabama
48. Mississippi
49. West Virginia
50. Utah