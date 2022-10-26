Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking

Drunkest States In America-Getty Thinkstock loading...

Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?

Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.

In another study recently released by Iowa.gov the state ranked 2nd In The Nation In Excessive Drinking.

The Iowa study also pointed out that 22.8% of Iowa adults report binge or heavy drinking in 2022.

Binge Drinking is defined as “4 or more drinks on one occasion for a woman, 5 or more drinks on one occasion for a man.”

Heavy Drinking is defined as “8 or more drinks in a week for a woman, 15 or more drinks in a week for a man.”

Here is the full ranking of the “The Drunkest States In America”...

1. Wisconsin

2. North Dakota

3. Iowa

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

6. Illinois

7. Massachusetts

8. Alaska

9. Hawaii

10. Montana

11. New Hampshire

12. Colorado

13. Maine

14. Ohio

15. Wyoming

16. Missouri

17. Rhode Island

18. Michigan

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Vermont

22. Nevada

23. California

24. Pennsylvania

25. South Dakota

26. New York

27. Kansas

28. Oregon

29. New Jersey

30. Indiana

31. Washington

32. Virginia

33. South Carolina

34. Kentucky

35. Florida

36. Connecticut

37. North Carolina

38. Delaware

39. Arizona

40. Maryland

41. Idaho

42. New Mexico

43. Arkansas

44. Georgia

45. Tennessee

46. Oklahoma

47. Alabama

48. Mississippi

49. West Virginia

50. Utah

