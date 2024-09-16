Minnesota HC Provides Update on Justin Jefferson’s Quad Injury

The Minnesota Vikings are out to a surprising 2-0 start and are currently the outright leader in the NFC North.

Injuries happen week in and week out in the NFL, and the Vikings are no exception this week.

Justin Jefferson, fresh off another historic performance that included hauling in a 97-yard touchdown pass, is dealing with a quad injury.

Get our free mobile app

Here's what Head Coach Kevin O'Connell had to say about his star receiver's status moving forward:

Head coach Kevin O’Connell gave an update on Jefferson’s condition during his Monday press conference and the word continues to be good about Jefferson’s chances of playing against the Texans in Week Three. “Justin did come in today feeling pretty good, which was a positive based upon the initial quad contusion that kinda happened on that run play,” O’Connell said. “We’ll be day-to-day with Justin. We’ll keep you guys posted throughout the week on his workload and what it looks like for Sunday, but pretty positive in the early returns there.”

That's a great update for the best player on the Vikings roster.

Jefferson and the Vikings play host the Houston Texans in Week 3, another division leader that has begun the season with a 2-0 mark.

As of now, it sounds like JJ will be a go as the Vikings seek their first 3-0 start since the 2016 season when they got out to a 5-0 start.

Sources: Champs or Chumps and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports