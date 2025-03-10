Minnesota QB Darnold to Seattle on 3-Year Deal Worth 110 million

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold agreed Monday on a three-year, $110.5 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $55 million guaranteed for Darnold, who will replace Geno Smith as Seattle's starter.

Darnold, 27, blossomed in the Vikings' scheme last season, with coach Kevin O'Connell's careful guidance, leading Minnesota to 14 wins after winning a total of 21 games in his previous six seasons. He ranked fifth in the NFL in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35) while earning his first career Pro Bowl invitation.

Get our free mobile app

Darnold, however, appeared to hit his ceiling as the end of the season. His final two starts were his worst, as he threw a combined 23 off-target throws and took 11 sacks as the Vikings lost games to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams by a combined score of 58-18.

The Vikings signed Darnold in 2024 as insurance for their plan to draft their quarterback of the future. His primary job was to give the team an option good enough that they would not be forced to play that quarterback, who turned out to be J.J. McCarthy, until he was ready.

Darnold, however, had a strong training camp and was in line to be the Vikings' Week 1 starter even before McCarthy suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in his right knee during the preseason opener.

The No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Darnold spent three seasons with the New York Jets, two with the Carolina Panthers and one as a backup with the San Francisco 49ers before signing with the Vikings in what was widely viewed as his final opportunity to prove he could be an NFL starter.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.

Top 2025 NFL Defensive Free Agents Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten of the NFL's Top Offensive Free Agents in 2025 Gallery Credit: Bert Remien