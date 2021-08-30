Minnesota Soybean Field Collapses into Earth

It's a sight you don't often see in Minnesota. A farmers' bean field tumbled over 25 feet, forever changing the landscape of the region.

The recent event had many area residents questioning how exactly could a soybean field suddenly sink into the earth like this, and what are the chances of it happening again?

According to the Farm Journal, the landslide took place near the small, northern Minnesota town of Climax.

The Journal also states that geologists from the University of North Dakota believe that the drought, along with a hefty drop in water levels from the Red River, and also the recent precipitation, caused the massive landslide to occur.

As the land continues to shift, more of these collapses could be possible in the region.

Climax is located in Polk County and is in the northwestern part of the state. It is part of the Grand Forks, North Dakota Metropolitan Statistical Area, and has a population of just 267 people.

The Red River lies just a few miles west of town and is part of the reason the landslide occurred in the first place, as it has seen a significant drop in its water levels over the summer months.

