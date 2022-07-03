Minnesota Timberwolves Agree to Deal with Kyle Anderson

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been very active this offseason and their latest move involves adding a veteran presence that be a great piece off the bench.

Minnesota has agreed with veteran forward Kyle Anderson on a two year deal worth $18 million in total.

Anderson is steady defensively, a good passer and has a 'slow mo' game.

This is a wonderful addition for the Wolves as they continue to add around their starting lineup in hopes of taking a huge step forward in the 2022-2023 season.

The move to get Anderson comes as the Timberwolves just recently traded for Rudy Goebert from the Utah Jazz.

