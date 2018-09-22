Minnesota Timberwolves Give Karl-Anthony Towns Five-Year Max Deal

The Minnesota Timberwolves have made a move to solidify their future by signing Karl-Anthony Towns to a new five-year max deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has been following the Timberwolves through the ongoing Jimmy Butler drama but on Saturday (September 22) night, he broke the news about a new contract for Timberwolves franchise star Karl Anthony-Towns.

Towns was drafted by the Timberwolves first overall in the 2015 NBA Draft. During his time in the league, he has averaged 21.6 points per game and 11 rebounds per game. Towns was named an NBA All-Star and also given NBA Third Team honors in 2018.

The Timberwolves franchise will now move forward with Towns as the focal point into this upcoming season whether Butler is on the roster or not on day one.