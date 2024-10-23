Minnesota Timberwolves Ink Gobert to 3-Year Extension

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources told ESPN on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves and Gobert's agent, Bouna Ndiaye of Comsport, negotiated the new deal and finalized an agreement before the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off, locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Minnesota.

"I think it was about finding a win-win situation," Gobert said after the Timberwolves' 110-103 loss without confirming specifics of the deal. "I'm happy here. My family is happy here. I want to win a championship here, and also, my next year's contract was really high. So [it was] about to allow the team to keep our guys, and also that was the win for the Timberwolves, but to keep me for a longer term was great for both of us. And also just giving me more stability long term, I think, was what we were looking for.

"So I'm really grateful, I'm really happy, and now the goal is still the same. Regardless if we would have had a deal or not, the goal is to win a championship."

Gobert declined his $46.6 million player option for 2025-26 and received a fresh multiyear deal, providing the Timberwolves with significant flexibility as the franchise juggles increasing salary cap bills.

As negotiations went on, Gobert had expressed faith in the Timberwolves' approach to contention and exploring a creative route to receive financial security and allowing the organization to continue adding pieces.

Gobert's deal includes a player option in 2027-28 and a trade kicker, sources said.

Gobert, 32, played an essential role as the Timberwolves went 56-26 and advanced to the Western Conference finals last season, only the second time in franchise history that Minnesota got past the first round of the playoffs. He averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks en route to his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

It was the eighth straight season that Gobert, a three-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection, has averaged a double-double.

"I think it's about finding balance," Gobert said. "Every year, every time I sign a contract, I always try to leave a little bit for the team, be able to realize that I'm grateful to be able to play on what I'm earning. Being from where I come from, it's an amazing blessing, and at the same time, being able to not be too greedy and leave some on the table for our competitiveness as a team. I think it's important. I'm grateful that I've had great people around me."

Gobert spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before being dealt to Minnesota in a blockbuster trade during the 2022 offseason, when the Timberwolves gave up a package that included four first-round picks and several players to acquire the defensive anchor.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

