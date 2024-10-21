Here are the Minnesota Timberwolves Title Odds Ahead of Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are on the short list of teams expected to compete for an NBA Title this season.

The Timberwolves open up the campaign on Tuesday night when they travel to take on the LA Lakers, a 9:10 start time.

The Timberwolves are a slim favorite to win the game and aren't as highly thought of in the title odds as one would think.

Minnesota is coming off of a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, but Vegas thinks the Wolves are due for a regression.

Part of that forecast surely has to do with the recent trade of Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks.

Here are the latest NBA Championship odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

We'll find out a ton more about this year's iteration of Timberwolves basketball tomorrow night when they take on LeBron James and the Lakers.

It's hard to look too deep into early-season results, but they will be a helpful tool in terms of telling what to expect from this new-look roster in 2024 and into 2025.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

