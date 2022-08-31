Minnesota Twins Nick Gordon Gets The Big Slam Against Red Sox

Target Field erupted in game 2 of the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox series Tuesday night as Nick Gordon showed the hometown crowd that he does it all.

Gordon hit his first career grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Twins beat the Red Sox 10-5.

Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with a drive to the upper deck in right field in the fifth to lead Minnesota to its fifth straight win.

The 6-foot, 160-pound former first-round pick, has helped Minnesota stay in playoff contention while dealing with injuries. Originally a shortstop, Gordon has played all over the outfield and infield, and the grand slam was his sixth homer of the season.

Gary Sanches pulverized this donger to the third level of left field.

As Gordon went to the field for the next half-inning, Gordon’s teammates stayed in the dugout while the public address announcer told the crowd it was Gordon’s first career grand slam. Gordon waved during an unexpected curtain call before his teammates took the field.

The Twins trail AL Central-leading Cleveland by 1 1/2 games.

The finale of the Red Sox series is Wednesday with another pair of right-handers. Minnesota will start Joe Ryan (10-6) against Michael Wacha (9-1). The first pitch is 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.