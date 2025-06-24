The Major League Baseball trade deadline is still more than a month away, but it's as good a time as any to start speculating about your team's needs.

Many Twins fans recently had been hoping the discussion leading up to the deadline would be 'who could we go get' versus 'what can we get for him.'

Unfortunately, the team is currently mired in a tough stretch that has seen them drop 12 of their last 15 and fall to 4th in the AL Central.

Get our free mobile app

ESPN has a new article out highlighting some of the marquee names that might be trade candidates in the coming weeks, and one notable Twin has made the list:

12. Jhoan Duran, RP, Minnesota Twins Chance of trade: 40% Duran is one of the best relievers in the sport, thanks to his nasty stuff headlined by a fastball that averages 100.2 mph and a splinker that sits at 97.5 mph. He has two more years of team control after this season, so he'd demand a big trade package. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Arizona, Texas

READ MORE: The Minnesota Twins Must Do This Before the MLB Trade Deadline

We'll have to wait and see if and when Duran might be moved, and what the return may be for Minnesota to part ways with one of its best players.

Duran is the only Twin that made the ESPN list of 50 trade candidates.

The Minnesota Twins take on the Mariners at home this week before traveling to take on the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. Listen to Twins baseball all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Source: ESPN.com

A Look at Each of the Nine Minnesota Twins Teams to Win the AL Central Gallery Credit: Bert Remien