Minnesota Twins 3.5 Games Behind Guardians After Win in Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Trevor Larnach and Brooks Lee homered to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Monday night.
The Twins earned a second straight victory for the first time since they won three in a row from Aug. 15-17. They remained 3 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland and moved a game ahead of Kansas City for the AL’s second wild-card spot.
Five Minnesota relievers combined for 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Jorge Alcala (4-3) got four outs for the win, and Jhoan Duran handled the ninth for his 21st save in 23 chances.
Playing in front of a Labor Day crowd of 11,636, Tampa Bay lost for the fourth time in five games.
Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up three runs and six hits.
RHP David Festa (2-4, 4.89 ERA) will pitch Tuesday night for the Twins against LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-2, 3.67 ERA).
