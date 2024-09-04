Rays Top Twins, Spring Pitches Six Strong Innings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Jeffrey Springs pitched a season-high six innings, Logan Driscoll hit a run-scoring single in his big league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Springs (2-2) permitted one run and four hits in his seventh start since returning from elbow surgery. The left-hander struck out four and walked two.

Edwin Uceta struck two in a row after allowing consecutive singles to start the ninth. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger, who earned his fifth save in six chances when he retired pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez on a grounder to shortstop.

Driscoll put the Rays up 2-1 with his hit during a two-run fourth against David Festa (2-5), coming on his second at-bat.

Carlos Santana homered for the Twins, who hold the second AL wild card.

Santana had been hitless in 10 at-bats before connecting for a leadoff drive in the second. It was his 19th homer on the year. Festa gave up five hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked one in his 10th major league appearance.

Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (5-4, 5.48 ERA) will follow opener Cole Sulser (0-0) on Wednesday night. The Twins will use RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-0). Coverage begins at 5:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

