Rays Top Twins, Spring Pitches Six Strong Innings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- — Jeffrey Springs pitched a season-high six innings, Logan Driscoll hit a run-scoring single in his big league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Edwin Uceta struck two in a row after allowing consecutive singles to start the ninth. He was replaced by Garrett Cleavinger, who earned his fifth save in six chances when he retired pinch-hitter Christian Vázquez on a grounder to shortstop.
Driscoll put the Rays up 2-1 with his hit during a two-run fourth against David Festa (2-5), coming on his second at-bat.
Carlos Santana homered for the Twins, who hold the second AL wild card.
Rays LHP Tyler Alexander (5-4, 5.48 ERA) will follow opener Cole Sulser (0-0) on Wednesday night. The Twins will use RHP Ronny Henriquez (1-0). Coverage begins at 5:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.
