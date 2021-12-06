Minnesota Twins Tony Oliva & Jim Kaat Elected to HOF

Minnesota Twins baseball fans have always known that someday they would see two more of their legends be recognized for their play on the field. Well, the wait is over.

Former Twins Tony Oliva & Jim Kaat have been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee.

In a release by the Minnesota Twins ballclub, Oliva received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots to win the election and Kaat received 12 votes (75%) of the 16 ballots. They join Gil Hodges (Golden Days Era Committee), Minnie Miñoso (Golden Days Era Committee), Bud Fowler (Early Baseball Era Committee), and Buck O’Neil (Early Baseball Era Committee) in the Class of 2022.

Both Oliva and Kaat who are 83, have now joined their former teammates Harmon Killebrew (1984), Rod Carew (1991), Kirby Puckett (2001), and Bert Blyleven (2011) as the fifth and sixth Twins to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

In his 25-year career, Kaat ruled the pitcher's mound with 180 complete games and 31 shutouts.

Oliva and Kaat will be inducted into Cooperstown in July of 2022.

