Minnesota United FC Releases 2018 Regular Season Schedule

The second season for the Minnesota United FC features 34 games between March and October.

Last season was a bit of a struggle for the brand new Minnesota United FC. They finished 10-18-6 overall and 9th in the conference. The team is looking to improve this season with a 34 game schedule in front of them.

The defending MLS Champions Toronto FC comes to Minneapolis on July 4th. The Loons will open the home schedule on March 17 against the Chicago Fire.