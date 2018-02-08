Minnesota United FC Secures TV Deal with FOX Sports North

Great news for soccer fans here in the Sioux Falls area! Minnesota United FC will now have their matches televised!

Minnesota United is fairly new in the soccer and MLS world with the team being formed in 2015 and the first season taking place last year. Last season, the Loons finished 10-18-6 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Interest, however, was the key for last season as many people around the local area embraced the new team in the Twin Cities.

Now it will be even easier to follow Minnesota United throughout the season. FOX Sports North has announced that they have signed a multi-year deal with Minnesota United and they will broadcast 32 games this season. Games will be distributed between FOX Sports North, FOX Sports North Plus, and FOX Sports GO.

The Loons will open the season on March 3 in San Jose. Games will continue through October 28th.