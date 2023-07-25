Minnesota Vikings Single Game Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

The Minnesota Vikings have announced that single game tickets will go on sale this Thursday. The Vikings will host ten home games this year at U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, with two of those being preseason matchups.

The tickets are only available online through Ticketmaster and require a credit card for payment. The Vikings say no tickets will be offered through their box office or a Ticketmaster outlet.

2023 MINNESOTA VIKINGS HOME GAMES

Saturday, August 19: Tennessee Titans, start time 7 p.m. (Preseason)

Tennessee Titans, start time 7 p.m. (Preseason) Saturday, August 26: Arizona Cardinals - Noon (Preseason)

Arizona Cardinals - Noon (Preseason) Sunday, September 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Noon Sunday, September 24: Los Angeles Chargers - Noon

Los Angeles Chargers - Noon Sunday, October 8: Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs - 3:25 p.m. Monday, October 23: San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers - 7:15 p.m. Sunday, November 12 : New Orleans Saints -Noon

New Orleans Saints -Noon Monday, November 27: Chicago Bears - 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Bears - 7:15 p.m. Sunday, December 24: Detroit Lions - Noon

Detroit Lions - Noon Sunday, December 31: Green Bay Packers - 7:20 p.m.

Game times are subject to change due to the NFL's flexible scheduling policy.

The Minnesota Vikings will hold their first full team practice at training camp in Eagan tomorrow. Fans can begin attending training camp this Saturday.