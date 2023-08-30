Minnesota Vikings Cut 22 More, Reveal 53 Man Roster
The Minnesota Vikings cut 15 players Monday, and 22 more today to trim things down to the NFL 53 man regular season roster ahead of this afternoon's deadline.
Monday's cuts included DL Calvin Avery, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon, Jr., T Christian DiLauro, CB Jameson Houston, LB Wilson Huber, WR Garett Maag, RB Abram Smith, OL Josh Sokol, QB Jordan Ta'amu, TE Colin Thompson, T Jarrid Williams, LB Jake Gervase, LB Tanner Vallejo, and CB Tay Gowan.
The Vikings parted ways with 22 more players Tuesday, to trim their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players ahead of the 3:00 PM deadline.
Players Cut from Vikings Roster Today
- WR Trishton Jackson
- WR Blake Proehl
- WR Lucky Jackson
- WR Jacob Copeland
- RB DeWayne McBride
- CB Jaylin Williams
- LB Luiji Vilain
- RB Aaron Dykes
- DL TJ Smith
- LB Benton Whitley
- C Alan Ali
- G Jack Snyder
- TE Ben Sims
- WR Thayer Thomas
- DL Esezi Otomewo
- DL Ross Blacklock
- LB Abraham Beauplan
- CB Joejuan Williams
- DL Sheldon Day
- LB Troy Reeder
- G Chris Reed
All NFL teams have until Wednesday (8/30) to claim players who were waived and can also sign up to 16 players for their practice squads.
Meet Your Initial 2023 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster
Quarterbacks
- Kirk Cousins
- Nick Mullens
- Jaren Hall
Running Backs
- Alexander Mattison
- Kene Nwangwu
- Ty Chandler
Fullback
- CJ Ham
Receivers
- Justin Jefferson
- KJ Osborn
- Jordan Addison
- Jalen Nailor
- Brandon Powell
- Jalen Reagor
Tight Ends
- TJ Hockenson
- Josh Oliver
- Johnny Mundt
- Nick Muse
Offensive Line
- Christian Darrisaw
- Ezra Cleveland
- Garrett Bradbury
- Ed Ingram
- Brian O'Neill
- Austin Schlottmann
- Blake Brandel
- Olisaemeka Udoh
Defensive Line
- Harrison Phillips
- Dean Lowry
- Khyiris Tonga
- Jonathan Bullard
- Jaquelin Roy
Linebackers
- Danielle Hunter
- Marcus Davenport
- DJ Wonnum
- Pat Jones II
- Andre Carter II
- Jordan Hicks
- Brian Asamoah II
- Troy Dye
- Ivan Pace, Jr.
Cornerbacks
- Andrew Booth, Jr.
- Byron Murphy, Jr.
- Akayleb Evans
- Mekhi Blackmon
- NaJee Thompson
Safeties
- Harrison Smith
- Camryn Bynum
- Josh Metellus
- Lewis Cine
- Jay Ward
- Theo Jackson
Special Teams
- Greg Joseph, Kicker
- Ryan Wright, Punter
- Andrew DePaola, Long Snapper
The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. SKOL!