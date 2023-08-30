The Minnesota Vikings cut 15 players Monday, and 22 more today to trim things down to the NFL 53 man regular season roster ahead of this afternoon's deadline.

Monday's cuts included DL Calvin Avery, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon, Jr., T Christian DiLauro, CB Jameson Houston, LB Wilson Huber, WR Garett Maag, RB Abram Smith, OL Josh Sokol, QB Jordan Ta'amu, TE Colin Thompson, T Jarrid Williams, LB Jake Gervase, LB Tanner Vallejo, and CB Tay Gowan.

The Vikings parted ways with 22 more players Tuesday, to trim their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players ahead of the 3:00 PM deadline.

Players Cut from Vikings Roster Today

WR Trishton Jackson

WR Blake Proehl

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Jacob Copeland

RB DeWayne McBride

CB Jaylin Williams

LB Luiji Vilain

RB Aaron Dykes

DL TJ Smith

LB Benton Whitley

C Alan Ali

G Jack Snyder

TE Ben Sims

WR Thayer Thomas

DL Esezi Otomewo

DL Ross Blacklock

LB Abraham Beauplan

CB Joejuan Williams

DL Sheldon Day

LB Troy Reeder

G Chris Reed

All NFL teams have until Wednesday (8/30) to claim players who were waived and can also sign up to 16 players for their practice squads.

Meet Your Initial 2023 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Kirk Cousins

Nick Mullens

Jaren Hall

Running Backs

San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Alexander Mattison

Kene Nwangwu

Ty Chandler

Fullback

Minnesota Vikings v Baltimore Ravens Getty Images loading...

CJ Ham

Receivers

Tennessee Titans v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Justin Jefferson

KJ Osborn

Jordan Addison

Jalen Nailor

Brandon Powell

Jalen Reagor

Tight Ends

Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Getty Images loading...

TJ Hockenson

Josh Oliver

Johnny Mundt

Nick Muse

Offensive Line

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Christian Darrisaw

Ezra Cleveland

Garrett Bradbury

Ed Ingram

Brian O'Neill

Austin Schlottmann

Blake Brandel

Olisaemeka Udoh

Defensive Line

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Harrison Phillips

Dean Lowry

Khyiris Tonga

Jonathan Bullard

Jaquelin Roy

Linebackers

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Danielle Hunter

Marcus Davenport

DJ Wonnum

Pat Jones II

Andre Carter II

Jordan Hicks

Brian Asamoah II

Troy Dye

Ivan Pace, Jr.

Cornerbacks

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading...

Andrew Booth, Jr.

Byron Murphy, Jr.

Akayleb Evans

Mekhi Blackmon

NaJee Thompson

Safeties

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints Getty Images loading...

Harrison Smith

Camryn Bynum

Josh Metellus

Lewis Cine

Jay Ward

Theo Jackson

Special Teams

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Greg Joseph, Kicker

Ryan Wright, Punter

Andrew DePaola, Long Snapper

The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. SKOL!