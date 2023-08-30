Minnesota Vikings Cut 22 More, Reveal 53 Man Roster

Minnesota Vikings Cut 22 More, Reveal 53 Man Roster

Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings cut 15 players Monday, and 22 more today to trim things down to the NFL 53 man regular season roster ahead of this afternoon's deadline.

Monday's cuts included DL Calvin Avery, CB Kalon Barnes, CB C.J. Coldon, Jr., T Christian DiLauro, CB Jameson Houston, LB Wilson Huber, WR Garett Maag, RB Abram Smith, OL Josh Sokol, QB Jordan Ta'amu, TE Colin Thompson, T Jarrid Williams, LB Jake Gervase, LB Tanner Vallejo, and CB Tay Gowan.

The Vikings parted ways with 22 more players Tuesday, to trim their roster to the NFL-mandated 53 players ahead of the 3:00 PM deadline.

Get our free mobile app

Players Cut from Vikings Roster Today

  • WR Trishton Jackson
  • WR Blake Proehl
  • WR Lucky Jackson
  • WR Jacob Copeland
  • RB DeWayne McBride
  • CB Jaylin Williams
  • LB Luiji Vilain
  • RB Aaron Dykes
  • DL TJ Smith
  • LB Benton Whitley
  • C Alan Ali
  • G Jack Snyder
  • TE Ben Sims
  • WR Thayer Thomas
  • DL Esezi Otomewo
  • DL Ross Blacklock
  • LB Abraham Beauplan
  • CB Joejuan Williams
  • DL Sheldon Day
  • LB Troy Reeder
  • G Chris Reed

All NFL teams have until Wednesday (8/30) to claim players who were waived and can also sign up to 16 players for their practice squads.

Meet Your Initial 2023 Minnesota Vikings 53-Man Roster

Quarterbacks

Getty Images
loading...
  • Kirk Cousins
  • Nick Mullens
  • Jaren Hall

Running Backs

Getty Images
loading...
  • Alexander Mattison
  • Kene Nwangwu
  • Ty Chandler

Fullback

Getty Images
loading...
  • CJ Ham

Receivers

Getty Images
loading...
  • Justin Jefferson
  • KJ Osborn
  • Jordan Addison
  • Jalen Nailor
  • Brandon Powell
  • Jalen Reagor

Tight Ends

Getty Images
loading...
  • TJ Hockenson
  • Josh Oliver
  • Johnny Mundt
  • Nick Muse

Offensive Line

Getty Images
loading...
  • Christian Darrisaw
  • Ezra Cleveland
  • Garrett Bradbury
  • Ed Ingram
  • Brian O'Neill
  • Austin Schlottmann
  • Blake Brandel
  • Olisaemeka Udoh

Defensive Line

Getty Images
loading...
  • Harrison Phillips
  • Dean Lowry
  • Khyiris Tonga
  • Jonathan Bullard
  • Jaquelin Roy

Linebackers

Getty Images
loading...
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Marcus Davenport
  • DJ Wonnum
  • Pat Jones II
  • Andre Carter II
  • Jordan Hicks
  • Brian Asamoah II
  • Troy Dye
  • Ivan Pace, Jr.

Cornerbacks

Getty Images
loading...
  • Andrew Booth, Jr.
  • Byron Murphy, Jr.
  • Akayleb Evans
  • Mekhi Blackmon
  • NaJee Thompson

Safeties

Getty Images
loading...
  • Harrison Smith
  • Camryn Bynum
  • Josh Metellus
  • Lewis Cine
  • Jay Ward
  • Theo Jackson

Special Teams

Getty Images
loading...
  • Greg Joseph, Kicker
  • Ryan Wright, Punter
  • Andrew DePaola, Long Snapper

The Vikings open the regular season on Sunday, September 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. SKOL!

KEEP READING: Take a Peek Inside the New Hotel by the Vikings Training Facility

Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls