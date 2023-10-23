Vikings & 49ers Tonight in Minneapolis in NFL Week 7 Matchup

The Minnesota Vikings will be looking to earn their third win of the season when they face the 49ers tonight at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 7 of the NFL season.

The Vikings (2-4) are coming off a 19-13 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The 49ers (5-1) suffered their first loss of the season last week, falling to the Browns 19-17 in Cleveland.

Get our free mobile app

Injury Report

For the Vikings, in addition to Justin Jefferson and Marcus Davenport being on the injured reserve list, cornerback Akayleb Evans (oblique) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (hamstring) are listed as 'questionable' for tonight's game, while offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (foot) is 'out.'

For the 49ers, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and running back Christian McCaffery are listed as 'questionable.' Offensive tackle Trent Williams is 'doubtful,' and wide receiver Deebo Samuel is 'out.'

Matchup History

Minnesota and San Francisco have met 49 times, including six times in the postseason. The 49ers hold a 25-23-1 all-time record. The two teams last met in November of 2021 when the 49ers won 34-26 in San Francisco.

NFC North Standings

Detroit Lions (5-2) lost at Baltimore yesterday Minnesota Vikings (2-4) vs. San Francisco Tonight Green Bay Packers (2-4) lost at Denver yesterday Chicago Bears (2-5) beat Las Vegas yesterday

The Odds

The Vikings are 7-point underdogs against the 49ers tonight.

The Broadcast

The game is set to kick off at 7:15 pm CT. (TV: ABC & ESPN)