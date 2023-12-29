Minnesota Vikings Will Start Fourth QB of Season Sunday Night

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota Vikings v Atlanta Falcons Getty Images loading...

The Minnesota Vikings are once again making a change at the quarterback position, as the team benches veteran Nick Mullens for a rookie option.

Mullens got the start in the last two games, and things haven't gone well, he went 0-2 and turned the ball over several times, which is something the team is good at, they are currently tied for second place for the most turnovers in the NFL with 30.

According to ESPN, the Vikings still have a 19.8% chance of making it into the playoffs, so Head Coach Kevin O'Connell has decided to go with a new QB in hopes of turning things around in the final two games of the season, so rookie QB Jaren Hall will get the start in the New Year's Eve matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Detroit Lions v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

This will be the Vikings' fourth starting QB this season after Kirk Cousins tore his right Achilles tendon in Week 8, Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens have been filling the role of QB since Cousins went down, but neither has done enough to earn O'Connell's trust to finish the season.

Hall was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and got the start in week 9 against the Falcons, but was forced out of the game with a concussion in the first quarter of that game. Hall was impressive during his brief playing time completing 5 of 6 passes for nearly 80 yards and scrambling a couple of times for a handful of yards.

Justin Jefferson talking with the media on Thursday said, "I feel like Jaren is a great quarterback. He has some potential to spark this offense up if we put him out there to play, but we'll have confidence in whoever."

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale