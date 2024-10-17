Minnesota Vikings RB Jones Comments on Status for Sunday

Aaron Jones has proven to be a crucial member of a very successful Vikings offense so far in 2024.

Jones' status for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions is up in the air, and the team has recently made the call for reinforcements at the position.

Earlier this week, Minnesota once again traded for veteran Running back Cam Akers, this time from the Houston Texans.

That doesn't necessarily mean that Jones will miss Sunday's game, but Akers does provide the Vikings with a nice insurance policy.

Jones recently commented on his status ahead of Sunday's crucial divisional matchup against Detroit:

Even after a bye week in which he rehabbed, Jones told reporters that he was "not sure" if he would play on Sunday against the Lions. Jones plans to practice on Thursday and Friday and will know if he can give it a go on Sunday in a pivotal divisional game. If Jones cannot play against Detroit, expect Ty Chandler and Cam Akers to see the snaps.

Jones has 350 rushing yards through the team's first five games, and has proven to be a big catalyst for the offense.

After exiting the game in London a few weeks ago against the Jets, the Vikings offense was not the same. Ty Chandler took over primary duties and had a costly fumble, and finished with 14 carries for just 30 yards.

The Vikings at 5-0 play host to the 4-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday, a Noon start time.

Sources: USA Today Touchdown Wire on MSN