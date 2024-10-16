Cam Akers Returns To Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers for the second time in 12 months, this time from the Houston Texans in an exchange of 2026 conditional draft choices, the team confirmed Tuesday.

The Vikings will send a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick as part of the deal.

Akers started two games this season for the Texans in place of the injured Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, including one against the Vikings in Week 3. He rushed nine times for 21 yards in that game and totaled 147 yards and one touchdown on 40 carries during his time in Houston.

Akers became expendable with Mixon and Pierce both returning for the Texans.

The Vikings first acquired Akers from the Rams two weeks into the 2023 season.

