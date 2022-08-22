Minnesota Vikings Add Backup QB Via Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to make a deep run in 2022 and are hoping it will be with Kirk Cousins at quarterback all year long.

However, as we all know, the NFL also stands for "not for long" and when it comes to injuries they can pop up at any time.

It is clear the Vikings haven't settled on a backup quarterback for Kirk Cousins and now they are adding another QB to the room.

The Minnesota Vikings traded for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nick Mullens on Monday for a future conditional draft pick.

Mullens will now compete against Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion as they all try to separate from each other and secure the backup roll.

The Minnesota Vikings have one more preseason game on Saturday against Denver before they open up on September 11 against the Green Bay Packers.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their current roster, and their upcoming 2022 schedule, you can visit their team website.