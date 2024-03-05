A Minnesota Vikings Fan-Favorite Free Agent is Off the Market

Not all potential marriages in sports are meant to be.

Minnesota Vikings fans had zeroed in on the son of a familiar name of the team's past history in free agency, but it doesn't appear to be happening.

Antoine Winfield Jr., who is the son of Antoine Winfield, who played for Minnesota from 2004-2012, was set to be a free agent this offseason.

Now, the Buccaneers announced that they have tagged their standout young safety.

Here's the official word:

The Bucs were attempting to work out a deal with Winfield and will use this as a placeholder for a long-term contract, sources said. The Bucs did this with wide receiver Chris Godwin in 2022, first franchise-tagging him before the deadline and then striking a new deal days later. If Winfield were to play the 2024 season on the franchise tag, his salary would be $17.1 million, fully guaranteed.

It's a huge retention for Tampa Bay, and a loss for any team that was planning a run at his services.

Winfield has been superb on the Buccaneer defense since arriving as a rookie in 2020, and has 15 career sacks, 11 forced fumbles, and 7 interceptions through just four seasons.

The Buccaneers have many decisions to make this offseason, but have already been active in retaining both Winfield Jr. and veteran wideout Mike Evans thus far.

Now, the focus shifts to the future of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield.

