Minnesota Vikings Loss Boosts Bengals Playoff Chances

CINCINNATI -- A game that once appeared destined to be a blowout turned into a competitive and entertaining matchup Saturday at Paycor Stadium.

Down by 14 points as the fourth quarter began, the Cincinnati Bengals scored three touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings' vaunted defense, forced overtime, and won 27-24 on Evan McPherson's 29-yard field goal.

Both teams started their backup quarterbacks in the absence of their injured starters, and both the Bengals' Jake Browning and the Vikings' Nick Mullens produced 300-yard passing games. But Mullens threw two second-quarter interceptions to end scoring opportunities, and he was unable to convert on consecutive quarterback sneaks in overtime.

Minnesota (7-7) has lost three of four, the only win in that stretch a 3-0 decision at Las Vegas that led to Joshua Dobbs being benched in favor of Mullens, who had more success finding the Vikings' playmakers.

Jordan Addison had six catches for 111 yards and two TDs. Justin Jefferson had seven receptions for 84 yards in his first full game since returning from a hamstring injury. He suffered a chest injury in the Raiders game.

Cincinnati's playoff odds would have dropped to 9% with a loss. Instead, those chances rose to 34% after the Bengals overcame deficits of 14 and 7 points in the fourth quarter to extend the game.

The Vikings are the first team since the start of last season to fail on the "tush push" multiple times in a game when needing 1 yard or fewer, per ESPN Stats & Information. The Vikings went 1-of-3 on those plays Saturday.

The second failure, on fourth-and-1, gave the Bengals the ball at Cincinnati's 42-yard line to set up a short field for the winning drive.

The win moves the Bengals to 8-6 on the season, while the Vikings drop to 7-7.

Minnesota will host Detroit on December 24.