I've never been an overly big football fan. I enjoy the camaraderie of watching a game with friends and family and all the great football snacks, but when it comes to the actual sport it's just never been my cup of tea.

The cheerleaders that dance on the sidelines of the game, that's the real sport I'm interested and invested in. My favorite cheer team in the NFL is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, mainly because they had a show on CMT that I grew up watching well into my adult years. (I've seen every episode, it's by far my favorite reality show.)

Get our free mobile app

Because of my love of that show, and my love of dance I also love to follow the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders. The talented women that make up the team each year are so incredibly good at what they do, it is mesmerizing to watch them execute the dances they do on the sidelines and endzones.

This week, the Minnesota Vikings are playing in London, and the cheerleaders got to go with them to the game. Usually, the cheer teams don't travel for away games, but for this special one across the pond, they got to go.

The official Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders page on Facebook shared some photos of their London adventures leading up to the game on Sunday, and one of my favorite photos shared was one of them recreating the iconic Abbey Road album artwork.

Even Viktor the Viking got to go with on the site seeing trip the cheerleaders took. Skol Vikings! Their game in London will be on our TVs at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. in London) on Sunday, October 2nd.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

COLLEGEVILLE ORCHARD, ACTIVITIES, ANIMALS AND FUN!