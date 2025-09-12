The Minnesota Vikings were semi-shorthanded in the season opening win over the Chicago Bears, and things are going to be even more dire this weekend.

The team plays host to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this weekend, and will be without at least three starters.

Left Tackle Christian Darrisaw and Edge Rusher Andrew Van Ginkel are the latest players listed as out for Sunday by the team.

Just yesterday, Minnesota place Linebacker Blake Cashman and third string Running Back Ty Chandler on injured reserve.

Jeff Okudah, a cornerback, has also been listed as out for this weekend's game:

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) are out for Week 2. Safety Harrison Smith (illness) is questionable. Reserve cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) is out. Tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (elbow), center Ryan Kelly (toe), receiver Myles Price (knee), running back Zavier Scott (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (hand), and defensive lineman Elijah Williams (hamstring) are all off the injury report and set to play.

Kickoff from US Bank Stadium on Sunday Night is set for 7:20. The game will be televised on NBC.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports