Netflix has proven to have a consistent (and seemingly unending) supply of documentaries these days, and there's new big one on the way.

According to FrontOfficeSports.com, Netflix will release 'The Fall of Favre' coming up later in mid-May.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Fall of Favre is arriving on May 20. Part of the Netflix Untold series, it’s a production of EverWonder Studios, Time Studios, and Front Office Sports. The documentary looks into the Jenn Sterger situation in New York, which happened near the end of his playing career. It also explores the Mississippi welfare scandal, which resulted in one lawsuit against Favre to two defamation lawsuits by him — against fellow Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee. It’s unclear whether The Fall of Favre plows new ground. Even if it doesn’t, enough soil was already disrupted to merit a full inspection of how things went sideways for Favre.

Just a few months removed from Enigma debuting on Netflix starring one-time Packer QB Aaron Rodgers' late career journey, we're getting a post-career deep dive on Favre.

Favre retired following the 2010 season and held many all-time records at the time of his retirement. Since then, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first ballot selection in 2016.

Favre remains the Packers all-time wins leader, as well as passing yardage leader among other franchise marks. He played for the Minnesota Vikings (following a one-year stint with the Jets in 2008) from 2009-2010.

