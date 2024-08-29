Minnesota Waives Jaren Hall, Adds Veteran QB in Shakeup

Unless you're a bonafide star, hardly anyone's job is completely safe this time of year in the NFL.

Despite the fact that Jaren Hall played well in the preseason and made the initial 53-man roster, he is now off the team.

The Vikings went out and signed Bears castoff Brett Rypien to take Hall's place, the latest in a series of QB moves this offseason for the Purple and Gold.

Per ProFootballTalk:

The Vikings have waived Hall and signed veteran Brett Rypien. Hall, a fifth-round pick from BYU, got the first start after Kirk Cousins suffered a torn Achilles tendon last year. On the opening drive, Hall suffered a concussion near the Atlanta goal line. He was solid in the exhibition season, with a perfect passer rating against the Browns and 26 points in five drives against the Eagles.

Hall proved enough this preseason to perhaps catch on elsewhere, but the Vikings are looking to churn the bottom of the roster in hopes of finding a diamond in the rough.

Rypien, who is the nephew of legendary Washington Commanders Quarterback Mark Rypien.

The younger Rypien starred at Boise State collegiately and has made 4 NFL starts over a 4-year career spent thus far with the Broncos, Rams, Bears, and now Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings open the season a week from Sunday when they travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants at 12:00 on FOX.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

