Minnesota Vikings Land Six Players on Pro Bowl Roster
It has been a wildly successful season for the Minnesota Vikings, and it's not over yet.
The Vikings have a winner-take-all Week 18 matchup in Detroit on Sunday, with the winner earning the top-seed in the NFC playoffs.
On Thursday, the NFL announced the Pro Bowl participants from around the league, and the Vikings are represented just about as well as anyone this season.
Minnesota landed a total of six players in the Pro Bowl this season, per ESPN.com:
Nine Baltimore Ravens, including two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, were selected for the Pro Bowl Games, the most of any NFL team.
The Detroit Lions are next with seven players and the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles each have six players on the NFC roster.
Detroit's Jared Goff is the NFC's starting quarterback and Minnesota's Sam Darnold also made the team. The AFC's starting quarterback is Buffalo's Josh Allen. Jackson and Cincinnati's Joe Burrow are the backups.
In addition to Quarterback Sam Darnold, here are the other Vikings that earned a trip to Orlando:
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, outside linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard, cornerback Byron Murphy and long-snapper Andrew DePaola are the other Vikings.
Minnesota is 14-2 after their most recent win over the Packers, and head to Detroit for a big game on Sunday for the #1 seed. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm and the game can be seen on NBC.
