Minnesota Vikings Land Six Players on Pro Bowl Roster

It has been a wildly successful season for the Minnesota Vikings, and it's not over yet.

The Vikings have a winner-take-all Week 18 matchup in Detroit on Sunday, with the winner earning the top-seed in the NFC playoffs.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the Pro Bowl participants from around the league, and the Vikings are represented just about as well as anyone this season.

Minnesota landed a total of six players in the Pro Bowl this season, per ESPN.com:

In addition to Quarterback Sam Darnold, here are the other Vikings that earned a trip to Orlando:

Minnesota is 14-2 after their most recent win over the Packers, and head to Detroit for a big game on Sunday for the #1 seed. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm and the game can be seen on NBC.

