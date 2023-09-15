Minnesota Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman for Season

Minnesota Vikings Lose Offensive Lineman for Season

If you watched any of the game on Thursday night from Philadelphia, you knew that the Vikings were already thin along the offensive line.

Now, Minnesota will be even thinner.

Just one day after making his first start of the season left tackle in relief of the injured Christian Darrisaw, veteran tackle Oli Udoh will miss the remainder of the season with an injury of his own.

Here is the official post from the Vikings on Twitter:

The 6'6 320-pound tackle will unfortunately miss the rest of the 2023 campaign and has been with the team since the 2019 season.

Udoh was a solid depth piece for the Vikings offensive line, and now they'll have to regroup with a few additional days of rest to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 at home.

Minnesota may have a big decision or two to make in regard to the offensive line in between now and then, as it's rumored that veteran free agent Dalton Risner still has a desire to sign with the team.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but I think all fans and onlookers can agree that Kirk Cousins needs better protection if the team is to make another playoff run this season.

Source: Vikings on Twitter

