Minnesota Vikings Hire 18-Year NFL Veteran as New Coach

Get our free mobile app

New England Patriots v New York Jets Getty Images loading...

The Minnesota Vikings have added another very prominent jaw line to their coaching staff by adding a veteran NFL QB as the new Quarterbacks coach going into the 2024 season.

Who is The New Coach Replacing?

The Vikings don't know who will be the starting QB going into the upcoming season, but they've announced some changes for the Quarterback room by moving former QB coach Chris O'Hara to the "Pass Game Specialist" role, this will O'Hara's third year with the Vikings, he made the move from the Rams with Head Coach Kevin O'Connell.

The new QB Coach has spent time with 12 of the 32 NFL teams, and was never considered to be a good QB, but was good enough to play in the NFL for 18 years after being selected in the 3rd round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers Rookie Minicamp Getty Images loading...

Who Is The New Vikings QB Coach?

The Minnesota Vikings welcomed Josh McCown to the coaching staff with an announcement yesterday, McCown will work under Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips. I would also like to point out that McCown, like Coach O'Connell, has a very "Superman-esque" jaw line.

In his 18 years as a player in the NFL, McCown played in 102 games and started in 76 of those games, he even spent one season playing for the Hartford Colonials in the United Football League.

Getty Images / Canva Getty Images / Canva loading...

McCown does come to the Vikings with some coaching experience, he was most recently the QB coach for the Panthers, they won 2 games last season and were at the bottom of the rankings for offense.

Top 5 Worst Minnesota Vikings Quarterbacks Gallery Credit: Tony Hart