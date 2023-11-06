Minnesota Vikings Make Immediate Decision at Quarterback

Make no mistake about it: What Josh Dobbs did this past weekend was amazing.

That word may get thrown around a lot, but leading a team to victory on the road in the NFL is difficult.

Doing so with a new team on a short week without knowing the playbook and without knowing the names of your teammates is darn near impossible.

Josh Dobbs did the impossible this weekend in leading the Vikings to a come-from-behind win over the Falcons in Atlanta.

Now, the Vikings may have entered the week with what some would describe as QB controversy between Dobbs, rookie Jaren Hall, and veteran Nick Mullens.

That controversy is now over before it even started.

On Monday, second year Head Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Dobbs would be the team's starter moving forward.

It's a no brainer:

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell made that announcement at a Monday press conference. Dobbs was getting information on the plays from coaches and teammates while going 20-of-30 for 158 yards and running seven times for 66 yards. He ran for one touchdown and threw two more, including the game-winner to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds left to play.

If you're looking for the guy that gives the team the best chance to win the answer is obvious that it's Josh Dobbs.

He may not have been amazing in Arizona, but the supporting cast in Minnesota is night and day better than that out in the desert.

Dobbs will now have a full week with his new teammates and his new playbook to prepare for his first career start with the Vikings. We'll see if it can lead to his second career win with Minnesota when the team takes on the Saints at home on Sunday.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

