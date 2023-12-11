Minnesota Vikings Receive Update on Justin Jefferson Injury

Sunday afternoon was frustrating for a lot of reasons for the Minnesota Vikings and their fans, including dealing with another injury to star wideout Justin Jefferson.

The team received an update in regard to his status moving forward, which includes an upcoming Saturday game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.

Jefferson returned to the field on Sunday after sitting out for 7 games with a hamstring injury.

Jefferson took a big hit on Sunday and left the game with a chest injury.

Now, many are left to wonder how significant the injury is, and how soon Jefferson could potentially return to the field:

Doctors ruled out any significant internal injuries during a quick trip to a local hospital and Jefferson returned to Minnesota with the team Sunday night. As a result, coach Kevin O'Connell said: "I consider Justin 'day-to-day' with a good chance to hopefully be with us playing on Saturday in Cincinnati."

That is good news.

Jefferson took quite the hit on Sunday, but with an ugly 3-0 win in Vegas, the Vikings retained the 6th-seed spot in the NFC playoffs at present.

The Bengals and the Vikings will both have a short week in preparation for Saturday's game in Cincinnati.

Minnesota faces Cincinnati on Saturday at noon, one of three NFL contests on tap for Saturday in Week 16 of the NFL season.

Source: ESPN.com

