Minnesota Vikings Tackle Brian O’Neill Receives a Huge Payday

Brian O'Neill has become one of the most stable offensive linemen in the NFL, and now he's been rewarded for it.

The right tackle has solidified himself as the best offensive lineman on the team and arguably one of the best linemen in the entire game. Knowing the payday was coming, Minnesota and O'Neill have been working through the offseason for a new deal. The Vikings announced today that the deal is done as O'Neill signed a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2026 season.

O'Neill also cashed in. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that O'Neill and the Vikings agreed on a five-year contract extension that is worth $92.5 million. $49 million of the new contract is fully guaranteed, which places O'Neill among the top moneymakers at the right tackle position.

O'Neill was drafted by the Vikings with the 62nd pick (second round) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 46 games for the Vikings since the 2018 season and took over the full-time starting job as of Week 6 of the 2018 season. Since that time, O'Neill started 15 games in 2019 and 16 games in 2020.

The now paid offensive tackle will look to lead an offensive line group featuring Rashod Hill (LT), Ezra Cleveland (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C), and Oli Udoh (RG) this season. Minnesota opens the 2021 season on Sunday, September 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals.