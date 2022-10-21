Minnesota Wild Announce New Reverse Retro Jerseys, Public Outdoor Practice

After getting off to a rough start, the Minnesota Wild earned their first win of the young season Thursday night in a 4-3 overtime thriller against the Vancouver Canucks.

Not only did the Wild win their first game this week, but they also made a couple of announcements that are also sure to please Wild fans.

For fans wanting to brave the elements and watch a practice, the Wild announced they are hosting a free, open-to-the-public outdoor practice, presented by ORORO. The practice takes place on Saturday, November 5 at the ROC (Recreation Outdoor Center), located at the City of St. Louis Park Rec Center (3700 Monterey Drive).

This public, outdoor Wild practice is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. and last approximately 45 minutes. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as space is limited. Hy-Vee, Inc., will provide free coffee and hot chocolate to event spectators. Bally Sports North and the Wild will host fan giveaways and other fun activities. The Hockey Lodge, the official team store of the Minnesota Wild, will be on-site with the latest in Wild gear and apparel.

Speaking of Wild gear and apparel, fans are also likely to love the look of a new jersey that will be available soon for both players and fans.

The Wild announced the arrival of their new adidas® Reverse Retro 2022 jersey:

The Minnesota Wild Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey honors the 1978 North Stars with a uniform featuring the '78 color-blocking palate incorporating the current Minnesota Wild crest. The jersey features era specific shoulder yoke and sleeve striping plus drop shadow numbers. The Wild crest will feature raised dimensional treatments for the star eye and trees. The current NHL Shield logo is remixed in vintage orange and black colors.

The Wild will wear the Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey eight times this season: Nov. 17 vs. Pittsburgh, Nov. 23 vs. Winnipeg, Nov. 25 vs. Toronto, Dec. 14 vs. Detroit, Dec. 16 vs. Chicago, Jan. 4 vs. Tampa Bay, Jan. 8 vs. St. Louis and January 28 vs. Buffalo.

Of course, Wild fans will also be able to buy and wear the new gear, with season ticket holders getting the first chance.

The Minnesota Wild Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey will be available for purchase exclusively for Wild Season Ticket Members on Wednesday, November 15 at The Hockey Lodge at Xcel Energy Center. They will then become available for purchase to all fans on Thursday, November 16 at The Hockey Lodge and Hockeylodge.com.

