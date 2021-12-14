Minnesota Wild GM Named to Same Roll With USA Hockey

The 2022 Winter Olympics have been full of certainty and controversy for some time but one thing is for sure, the Minnesota Wild will be represented on the USA Hockey team.

USA Hockey has named Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin to the same role with the team that will look to capture a gold medal in Beijing.

Now even though there is a certainty with the person who will be helping to put the roster together, there is still uncertainty if the USA will actually field a hockey team in 2022.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it, some players are skeptical about making the trip to compete in the Olympics.

The NHL collectively bargained with the players to allow them to play in the Olympics back in 2020.

Currently, there are 55 players according to Guerin that are in consideration to represent the United States at the 2022 Winter Games.

