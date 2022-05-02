Minnesota Wild Open Playoffs Tonight Against St. Louis

The regular season is over, and it's time for the Wild to prove their regular-season success translates to the postseason. The goal? Lord Stanley's Cup.

The Minnesota Wild finished the regular season with a record of 53-22-7, good for 113 points, and second place in the Central Division -- behind the Colorado Avalanche with 119 points. The Avs & Wild also finished first & second in the Western Conference.

In a season filled with individual records and milestones for the Wild, the team is singularly focused on winning it all.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Wild have earned a first-round home-ice advantage against the St. Louis Blues in opening the best-of-seven series.

NHL Playoffs First Round Schedule

Game 1: Monday 5/2 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Monday 5/2 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 2: Wednesday 5/4 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Wednesday 5/4 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 3: Friday 5/6 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm)

Friday 5/6 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (8:30 pm) Game 4: Sunday 5/8 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (3:30 pm)

If necessary...

Game 5: Tuesday 5/10 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Tuesday 5/10 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA) Game 6: Thursday 5/12 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Thursday 5/12 at St. Louis on Bally Sports North (Time TBA) Game 7: Saturday 5/14 at Minnesota on Bally Sports North (Time TBA)

Games will also be broadcast on ESPN, TBS, or TNT, but blackout restrictions on those networks may apply.