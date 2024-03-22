Appalling Number of Missing People From South Dakota

The numbers are appalling. In South Dakota this month alone there have been 32 people reported missing. All but two are teenagers. One as young as six years old.

The South Dakota Missing Persons Database tracks the names of missing individuals along with their current information, the date on which they were reported missing, clothing, hair color, weight, and other last-seen details.

MISSING IN SIOUX FALLS

Just this week a Sioux Falls mother and daughter were reported missing.

On the other side of the spectrum, the missing persons database has on file teens going back to 1974 that are still missing.

HOW TO HELP

The South Dakota Attorney General's Office has many resources for family members and the public to utilize when a person goes missing. From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children publications are available to aid families and provide information about a wide variety of missing children.

HOW MANY HAVE GONE MISSING

In the last ten years, the South Dakota AG's office has recorded numbers of missing people between 1,440 to 1,955. In 2023 that number was 1,759. On a brighter note, 1,751 were canceled. This list goes back to 1997.

The Child Abduction Amber Alert system is named after Amber Hagerman, a 9-year-old who was abducted and murdered in Arlington, Texas, in 1996. The purpose of the system is to quickly notify all South Dakota law enforcement and all South Dakota media as soon as possible after a child has been abducted.

Facebook followers continue to post about their loved ones and friends. It's a blessing to see the words LOCATED on many of these.

