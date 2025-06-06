Missouri Valley Football Conference Names Grooms as COO

It's been a relatively busy offseason for the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Per Valley-Football.org:

Kyle Grooms has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

As COO, Grooms is responsible for oversight and administration of the Conference’s football operations, while serving as staff liaison to NCAA staff, athletics administrators, coaches, related support staff personnel and representatives of other Division I conference offices.

"We are so thrilled Kyle will be joining us for the upcoming season and many more to come,” says University of North Dakota President Andy Armacost, who is currently serving as the MVFC President's Chair. “We are grateful to have him join our MVFC team and are excited for the upcoming season."

"We are delighted to welcome Kyle to the MVFC,” notes Commissioner Jeff Jackson. “His extensive experience and proven approach will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and enhancement of the premier FCS conference."

Grooms will also serve as point-person for MVFC game management administrators, the MVFC medical advisory group, the MVFC officiating consortium and national open exchange program, as well as the MVFC's technology and equipment vendors. He'll direct all aspects for the MVFC’s in-house television package, which includes game selection in consultation with institutional TV partners and ESPN. In addition, Grooms will assist Commissioner Jeff Jackson and Executive Advisor Josh Fenton with strategic planning as it relates to MVFC administrative issues.