MLB Lockout Talks Resume In Florida; Players, Owners On Hand

JUPITER, Fla. -- AP -- With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, baseball players' union head Tony Clark is attending negotiations for the first time since the Major League Baseball lockout began. Joining Clark for Monday's negotiations in Florida on Monday were New York Mets stars Max Scherzer, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, among several other players.

Colorado Rockies CEO Dick Monfort, chairman of the owners' labor policy committee, was on hand along with San Diego Padres vice chairman Ron Fowler. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was not present. Spring training workouts failed to start on time last week due to baseball's ninth work stoppage, its first since 1995.